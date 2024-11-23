Storm Bert has caused a landslide in Shramore.

The L1403 Keenagh to Newport road is closed and impassable as a result.

The landslide occurred close to Shramore Church.

Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh attended the scene of the landslide this morning.

The Erris Deputy says that farmland has been damaged and Mayo County Council have told her that an engineer’s assessment has to be conducted first to ensure that it is safe to begin an operation to clear the road.

She has been giving more information on the situation in Shramore to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: