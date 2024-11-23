Ireland’s most prolific burglary gang, which has conducted several break-ins in the west of Ireland in recent months, could be using hi-tech phone signal jammers to thwart Gardaí.

That’s according to this morning’s Irish Independent, which says that officers believes that the gang have been using a 5G phone signal jammer device to interfere with Garda communication systems.

The thieves have accumulated hundreds of thousands of euro, and use a specific high speed car with various false registration plates to target homes and businesses across Ireland.

The jammer device was noticed by Gardaí when it was caught on CCTV during an investigation into a burglary at a shop in the west in August.

Properties in the west have been hit very hard by this gang, with one of the most recent burglaries taking place last month where €18,000 of jewellery and rare coins were stolen in Williamstown.

Weeks earlier, an unoccupied house in Tuam was broken into, and €18,000 in cash and jewellery stolen, while in June a large sum of cash was suspected to have been taken by the gang in a daylight robbery in Ballyhaunis.