Met Éireann have issued a series of Status Yellow Wind Warnings for tomorrow which are set to hit the majority of coastal countries.

From 8:00am tomorrow morning, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim come under the warning which lasts until 2:00am Monday morning.

Galway’s warning starts at the same time, lasting until 7:00pm Sunday evening.

These warnings have all been put in place due to the arrival of Storm Bert.

Fallen trees can be expected along with the displacement of debris and loose objects.

Travelling conditions will be difficult so it is advised that motorists make journeys only if completely necessary.