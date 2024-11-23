A number of roads are closed across the county following the impact of Storm Bert.

The N59 Westport to Leenane road is closed due to flooding at Erriff Bridge.

The R335 Ballinrobe to Westport Road is closed due to flooding at the Railway Bridge.

The R335 Louisburgh to Aasleagh Falls is closed at Glenkeen Farm and Louisburgh side of Aaslagh Falls.

The N59 is flooded but passable with care at Judge’s roundabout and Cathedral Road in Ballina.

The North Mall at Westport Post Office is closed due to surface water.

The L1403 Keenagh to Newport road is closed and impassable due to landslide at Shramore Church.

The L14035 Glendavoolagh road is closed due to landslide.

It is worth noting that there are many other areas of the county flooded, and for the most up to date on roads in Mayo you can tune in to Midwest Radio on 96.1fm, and listen online.