A Status Yellow Wind & Rain Warning remains in place until 12 noon today.

Many areas of Mayo are flooded this morning, with Storm Bert bringing a lot of rain last night.

This, added to the previous snow and ice, has led to mass flooding meaning many roads are now impassible.

Met Éireann are warning that fallen trees may occur as a result of last night’s impact.

All Connacht, Leinster and Munster counties come under the warning, along with Cavan and Monaghan.

Counties in the south will be under a Status Yellow Wind Warning from 5:00pm this evening.