60,000 homes and businesses are without power due to Storm Bert.

The worst-impacted counties include Mayo, Galway, Sligo, Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Kerry and Cork.

According to the ESB, Clifden is one of the worst hit areas with over 1,000 without power.

In Mayo, over 700 farms, homes and businesses are without power in the greater Westport area.

Around 500 are with no electricity in Swinford and Tubbercurry, while Achill also has almost 300 without power.

ESB says they are working to restore power, where it is safe to do so.

The majority of restorations are hoped to be complete by 5:00pm this evening.

For more information you can visit www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie