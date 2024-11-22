Rescue services searching for a woman missing in Galway Bay have recovered a body from the water.

It comes on the 11th day of an extensive, search operation in an effort to locate the 32 year old..

The woman was one of two people reported missing from Silverstrand beach in Galway on 12 November.

The remains of songwriter Johnny Duhan were recovered from the water shortly afterwards.

The body, which has yet to be formally identified, was found in waters close to Silverstrand beach a short time ago.

The Shannon based Coast Guard Rescue 115 helicopter conducted a detailed sweep of a section of Galway Bay, close to the beach for much of this afternoon.

Hundreds of volunteers had spent the last week and a half carrying out a coastline search, along with local boat owners and RNLI crews at sea.

The body has been removed from the water and is being taken to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination will be carried out.