The rain warning issued for Galway tomorrow has been upgraded to Status Red.

The same applies for Cork, while Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Kerry, Clare and Waterford will all be under a Status Orange.

The Status Red for Galway will be implemented at midnight tonight and will last until 10:00am Saturday morning.

High accumulations are expected in West Galway, with severe flooding expected. This could cause damage to homes and businesses, while there will be treacherous travelling conditions.

From midnight tonight, Mayo and five other counties will be issued with the Status Orange which will also last until 10:00am Saturday morning.

There is a possibility of river and surface flooding, with travelling conditions very difficult.

A Status Yellow Wind and Rain warning for Connacht, Leinster, Munster, Cavan and Monaghan will bring the possibility of localised flooding, travel disruptions and fallen trees.

That will come into effect at 10:00pm tonight, lasting until noon tomorrow.

More information is available on www.met.ie