Mayo County Council have provided a roads update following adverse weather conditions overnight.

The R312 Belmullet Road is now passable with extreme care, with advisory diversions in place at Bellacorrick which divert southbound towards Crossmolina on the N59. There’s single lane traffic in places. High sided vehicles are advised to use alternative routes.

The Windy Gap road (L1721) remains closed to through traffic today and tonight.

Prison Road between Balla and Ballyvary (L1712) remains closed to through traffic. Crews are currently working on this road.

Further information will be made available later today, with updates also available on the Mayo County Council social media platforms.