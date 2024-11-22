Uisce Éireann has issued a Boil Water Notice for the Inishturk Public Water Supply, following consultation with the HSÉ.

This follows an electrical fault at the treatment plant after a power outage during recent inclement weather.

Irish water customers on Inishturk had previously been subjected to a Boil Water Notice from September 3 to October 18.

All customers on this water supply are advised to boil and cool their water before use until further notice.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice - discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken: