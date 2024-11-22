Cuan Chaitriona Nursing Home in Castlebar took home an award at the NHI Care Awards 2024, held in the Round Room at the Mansion House, Dublin earlier this week.

The event, in association with Homecare Medical, recognised the incredible dedication and care provided by nursing home staff across Ireland.

Noranna Pierce, Assistant Director of Nursing at Cuan Chaitriona, who was honoured for her outstanding contributions to the nursing home sector.

Noranna’s leadership, compassion, and unwavering commitment to her residents have had a transformative impact on the lives of those she cares for, as well as her colleagues and the wider Castlebar community.

Her nursing career spans nearly three decades, beginning with her graduation from Beaumont Hospital in 1995.

She gained valuable experience at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Castlebar before taking a career break to focus on her family.

Noranna returned to nursing when she joined Cuan Chaitriona as Assistant Director of Nursing over three years ago.

