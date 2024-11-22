Westport Estate is pleased to announce the appointment of Ciaran Reidy as General Manager of The Grace at Westport Estate, the estate’s new flagship hotel set to open in early 2026.

With over two decades of experience managing prestigious properties, Mr. Reidy is well-positioned to bring the vision for The Grace at Westport Estate to life, creating a destination that combines a deep sense of connection with exceptional guest experiences.

Westport Estate also announces Pat McCann, founder and former CEO of Dalata Hotel Group, joins its board as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr McCann joins an esteemed group of Non-Executive Directors on the Westport Estate board, including Rachel Doyle, owner of Arboretum and chair of the horticultural division on the Bord Bia board, and Fiona O’Sullivan, an Irish tourism specialist with over 30 years of experience and leadership roles in the Inbound Tourism Operators Association of Ireland and SITE Ireland.

The Grace at Westport Estate celebrates the cultural and historical significance of the estate, drawing inspiration from Grace O’Malley, the legendary Pirate Queen, and Grace Kelly, a Hollywood icon linked to the Hughes family, owners of Westport Estate.

Designed by Taylor McCarney and constructed by Stewart Construction, The Grace at Westport Estate will open in early 2026.