A National Lottery player in County Galway has become a millionaire!

The ticket, worth an eye-watering €7,028,440, was bought in Carraroe.

It’s the 10th Lotto Jackpot win of 2024 in Ireland, and this most recent winner is the 30th National Lottery Millionaire of 2024.

The winning numbers in Wednesday night’s draw were:

7, 10, 12, 19, 21, 32, and the Bonus was 9.