A Westport councillor has called for more monies to be allocated to the casual vacancy fund so that vacant council houses can be renovated to allow new tenants to move in.

Councillor Johno O'Malley says that at present, there are vacant council houses that no one is able to move into, as they require a small amount of renovations but no funding is available for those works to be carried out.

He says that the fund currently in place needs to be increased so that these homes can be renovated at a faster pace and brought back into use.

Councillor O'Malley has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...