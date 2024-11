There's just one week to go until the general election.



Polls will open across the country at 7 am next Friday morning.



The main political parties continue with their policy launches today.



Workers pay, the decriminalisation of drugs and plans for a united Ireland will all be unveiled today.



While the Independent Ireland party will publish its manifesto later with a promise of a further 1 billion euro in supports for farmers, and a return to the 9 per cent VAT rate for the hospitality sector.