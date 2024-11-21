There are a large number of householders and businesses across Achill Island still in the dark this evening, following last night's heavy snowfall.

As temperatures drop this evening many are concerned about the impact on elderly or vulnerable households.

ESB powercheck app was indicating that the service would be restored at 2pm this afternoon, then customers were texted at about 5pm this evening indicating that it could be 5pm tomorrow evening before the lights are back on.

Midwest News has contacted ESB media office for an update and we are awaiting a response.