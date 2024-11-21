Mayo University Hospital is advising patients that due to a forecast worsening of weather and driving conditions all elective appointments for tomorrow will be postponed.

All elective in-patient, day case and outpatient appointments tomorrow (Friday 22 November) are deferred. These measures are necessary for the safety of our patients and staff, and we regret the disruption and inconvenience caused. We remain focussed on emergency, urgent and time critical care at this time.

The only OPD clinic operating tomorrow is the fracture clinic. Due to the time sensitive nature of this service patients attending the fracture clinic should attend, but only if it is safe to do so.

All other patients will be contacted by phone or text about their appointments. If patients are in doubt about their appointment they should phone the number on their appointment letter in advance of travelling to the hospital.