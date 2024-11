A Status Orange rain warning has been issued for Galway, Kerry and Cork this weekend, as Storm Bert is set to hit Ireland.

It will kick in at midnight on Saturday, and remain in place until 10am.

The rest of the country will be under a status yellow rain and wind alert.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning for low temperature and ice is in place for the entire country until midday tomorrow Friday..

Liz Coleman, from Met Eireann, says any lying water on the ground will freeze overnight.