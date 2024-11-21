Minister for Disability, Galway East deputy Anne Rabbitte, has confirmed funding of €100,000 for the Ability West 'Best Buddies' programme, which is the second year such funding is being provided.

The initiative aims to provide adults with an intellectual disability who have an unmet need for social activities to develop friendships and natural connections in the community to meet their own needs and preferences. The funding will allow the continuation of the 'Best Buddies' programme, and also work to implement the programme on a national level through sharing of experiences with other disability service providers nationally.

Welcoming the funding, Minister Rabbitte says, "The Ability West 'Best Buddies' programme is a wonderful, volunteer led initiative will facilitates and supports inclusive communities and meaningful friendships for people with intellectual disabilities. It includes people volunteering to spend time on social activities with service users, such as going to the cinema. It's been a wonderful success and I have been a long supporter and keen advocate for this initiative.