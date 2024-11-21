Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in Derryherk, Co. Leitrim this morning.



The single-vehicle collision occurred on a local road between Kinlough and Garrison shortly before 7am.



One of the occupants of the vehicle, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to the morgue at Sligo University Hospital.



The other occupant, a female in her 40s, was transferred to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of what are described as "serious injuries".



A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.



The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.