Met Éireann says any lying water or snow on roads will freeze overnight.

A nationwide Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning has been extended until midday tomorrow.

Orange and yellow alerts have just come to an end, with Mayo, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway seeing heavy snowfall overnight.

Damien Ryan is the Cathaoirleach of the Claremorris MD.

He spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley and began by describing the situation there on the ground...

Donna Sheridan is the Cathaoirleach of the Castlebar MD, which was also badly affected by the weather.

She told Midwest News Editor Teresa O'Malley what their situation is this afternoon..