Amid recent rumours it has been confirmed that the Dolphin hotel in Crossmolina will NOT be becoming an IPAs centre.

That's according to General Manager James McArdle.

They have today issued a statement on the matter.

Mr McArdle says that the option had been proposed to them and was explored, but the hotel say they are not interested in it.

Concerns were raised when a current planning application which was lodged, which can be used for change of use as an exempted development, under Section 5 of the Planning and Development Act which means planning permission is not required.

The hotel are looking at redevelopment of the property and increasing bed capacity, but it will not be for use as an IPAs centre.

General Manager James McArdle has been giving more details on this to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan....