Please be advised that heavy snow and ice overnight has led to treacherous road conditions across county Mayo.

Access routes to Mayo University Hospital and many community based health services are significantly impacted.

Please do attend the hospital unless it an emergency. MUH is focusing today on emergency care, unfortunately elective procedures and Out Patient Department appointments will be postponed.

If you have an appointment in a HSE community healthcare setting in Mayo please only travel for your appointment if it is safe to do so.

In regards to community healthcare appointments if its unsafe to travel there is no need to call they will reschedule those appointments will be rescheduled.