A Mayo musician stood in with just a few hours' notice to play live with Irish pop band The Corrs at their Hydro gig in Glasgow last weekend, BBC News reported..

Éadaoin Ní Mhaicín, a talented violinist, agreed to the performance after band member Sharon Corr was forced to pull out of the concert at the last minute.

Éadaoin had just one sound check to learn the tunes before appearing at the 14,000 capacity stadium.

She has described the gig as "absolutely unbelievable" and praised the band and their fans for their reaction to her playing.

The 29-year-old from Balla lives in Glasgow and was contacted by a fellow musician on Sunday afternoon, after it became clear the show needed a stand-in fiddle player.

She went ahead with a planned folk workshop in Edinburgh before driving back to Glasgow to meet the band for the first time on-stage during their sound check.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme, she described listening to the band's back catalogue in her car during the journey to the venue, in an attempt to start learning the pieces.

The Corrs had enormous success in the late 1990s and early 2000s before taking a break between 2006 and 2017.

They have sold more than 40 million albums and are currently nearing the end of a year-long tour.

Éadaoin has nothing but praise for the band after her experience, describing them as "kind and welcoming."

And she loved every moment of her time on stage with them.