A number of homes and businesses remain without power this morning.
Here are some of the worst affected areas:
Swinford
Estimated Restore Time
07:15
1274 Customers are affected
Knockaphunta
Estimated Restore Time
03:30
1258 Customers are affected
Achill
Estimated Restore Time
18:00
248 Customers are affected
Also a number of households in:
- Ballaghaderreen
- Newport
- Westport
- Claremorris
- Kiltimagh
- Ballyhaunis
remain without power this morning.
ESB networks apologise for the loss of supply.
Crews are currently working to repair these faults and will restore power as quickly as possible.
Status can be checked on ESB powercheck app at powercheck.esbnetworks.ie