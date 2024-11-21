A number of homes and businesses remain without power this morning.

Here are some of the worst affected areas:

Swinford

Estimated Restore Time

07:15

1274 Customers are affected

Knockaphunta

Estimated Restore Time

03:30

1258 Customers are affected

Achill

Estimated Restore Time

18:00

248 Customers are affected

Also a number of households in:

Ballaghaderreen

Newport

Westport

Claremorris

Kiltimagh

Ballyhaunis

remain without power this morning.

ESB networks apologise for the loss of supply.

Crews are currently working to repair these faults and will restore power as quickly as possible.

Status can be checked on ESB powercheck app at powercheck.esbnetworks.ie