A number of homes and businesses remain without power this morning.

Here are some of the worst affected areas:

 

 

Swinford

 

Estimated Restore Time

07:15

1274 Customers are affected

 

Knockaphunta

 

Estimated Restore Time

03:30

1258 Customers are affected

 

Achill

 

Estimated Restore Time

18:00

248 Customers are affected

 

Also a number of households in:

  • Ballaghaderreen
  • Newport
  • Westport
  • Claremorris
  • Kiltimagh
  • Ballyhaunis

remain without power this morning.

ESB networks apologise for the loss of supply.

Crews are currently working to repair these faults and will restore power as quickly as possible.

Status can be checked on ESB powercheck app at powercheck.esbnetworks.ie

 

