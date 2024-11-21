BUS EIREANN

Route: 22

07:00 Dublin to Ballina - Cancelled

Route 440

06:35 Athlone to Westport - will operate to Castlerea

06:55 Westport to Athlone - Cancelled

Route 450

05:30 Westport to Achill - Cancelled

07:10 Achill to Westport - Cancelled

Route 456

06:00 Castlebar to Galway - Cancelled

Route 422

06:10 Castlebar to Headford - Cancelled

Route 423

07:10 Westport to Clifden - Cancelled

09:05 Clifden to Westport - Cancelled

Route 421

06:00 Ballina to Claremorris - Cancelled

Route 52

06:00 Ballina to Galway - Cancelled

IRISH RAIL

The 07:15 Westport/Heuston service this morning will be delayed departing due to a weather-related signalling issue. Staff are working on the issue at present.

IRELAND WEST AIRPORT KNOCK

We are awaiting confirmation from there but as of this morning, there is no disruption reported.