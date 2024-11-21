BUS EIREANN
Route: 22
07:00 Dublin to Ballina - Cancelled
Route 440
06:35 Athlone to Westport - will operate to Castlerea
06:55 Westport to Athlone - Cancelled
Route 450
05:30 Westport to Achill - Cancelled
07:10 Achill to Westport - Cancelled
Route 456
06:00 Castlebar to Galway - Cancelled
Route 422
06:10 Castlebar to Headford - Cancelled
Route 423
07:10 Westport to Clifden - Cancelled
09:05 Clifden to Westport - Cancelled
Route 421
06:00 Ballina to Claremorris - Cancelled
Route 52
06:00 Ballina to Galway - Cancelled
IRISH RAIL
The 07:15 Westport/Heuston service this morning will be delayed departing due to a weather-related signalling issue. Staff are working on the issue at present.
IRELAND WEST AIRPORT KNOCK
We are awaiting confirmation from there but as of this morning, there is no disruption reported.