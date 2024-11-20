A Status Orange warning for snow and ice issued for counties Clare, Limerick and Tipperary has also been extended to Galway.

Met Éireann has warned of "significant" snowfall in counties under the warning, which will be in effect from midnight until midday tomorrow.

A separate Status Orange warning for snow and rain will also come into effect for counties Cork and Waterford from midnight, with the forecaster warning of "heavy rain transitioning to sleet and snow".

Temperatures tonight will also drop to around -3C, with a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for the entire country coming into effect from 8pm until midday tomorrow.

A separate Status Yellow snow and ice warning in place for 14 counties from 9pm tonight until midday tomorrow, has also been extended to include Dublin, Mayo and Roscommon.

Another Status Yellow snow and ice warning is currently in effect for Clare, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon.