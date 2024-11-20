Wearing a balaclava while committing a crime should carry an extra two-year sentence for the offendrer, according to Independent Rosccommon Senator, General Election candidate in the Roscoommon /Galway constituency, Eugene Murphy

He believes that those caught committing crimes while wearing balaclavas should have an additional two years added to their sentence.

"The audacity of these criminals has got out of control. There are criminals running amok and using balaclavas, obviously to hide their identities but also to intimidate.

People are living in fear in rural Ireland and the situation is worse now with the dark evenings. The message has to be put out there that this will not be tolerated and that we will meet their intimidatory tactics head on”