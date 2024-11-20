As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the region, Gardaí in Galway seized cocaine worth approximately €150,000 and arrested three men today.

Searches were carried out by the Divisional Drugs Unit this morning at a number of residential properties in the Doughiska area and Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine (pending analysis) with a total estimated street value of €8,900; three Rolex

watches (one of which has been valued at almost €32,000) and around €2,500 in cash. Gardaí also seized a Range Rover Discovery.

A further 2kg of cocaine (valued at €139,000) was recovered in adjacent waste ground.



Three men (two aged in their 20s and one in his late teens) were subsequently arrested and are currently being detained at a Garda station in Co Galway under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

They can be held for up to seven days.