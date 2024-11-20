According to today’s Irish Independent, Fine Gael expelled a Mayo councillor for sending inappropriate messages to a party member four years ago, but refused to tell the public why the councillor was forced out of the party.

Mayo councillor Patsy O’Brien was suspended and ultimately expelled from Fine Gael in October 2020 after a staff member made a complaint about receiving an inappropriate message from him.

Mr O’Brien contested the local elections in Mayo last June as an Independent candidate and successfully retained his seat on the local authority.

He is now contesting the General Election in the 5 –seater constituency of Mayo as an Independent.

When contacted by Midwest News last week as to why he was expelled from Fine Gael in 2020, Councillor O’Brien said “no comment”.

Midwest News has again today contacted the councillor for comment - and are awaiting a response.

Over the last four years Fine Gael has refused to say why Mr O’Brien was expelled from its party.