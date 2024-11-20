Thousands of teachers gathered outside schools at lunchtime yesterday, in a protest seeking to delay the overhaul of the Leaving Cert.



Policymakers are reportedly discussing plans that would reduce English and Maths to just one paper, with a project worth 40 percent of the exam completed at the end of fifth year.

Teaching unions believe aspects of the plans pose a threat to education standards, fairness, and quality for students.

Castlebar schoolteacher and PBP General election candidate Joe Daly was one of those taking part in yesterday's protest.

He told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that the ball is now in the Department's court....