Homeowners are being urged to check they have sufficient insurance to cover the cost of rebuilding their homes.



Chartered Surveyors Ireland says the cost of re-building a property has risen by 6 per cent in the past year.



However the price rises are happening at a slower rate than before.



In Dublin and Galway rebuild costs increased by 3% and 4%, while at the higher end, the increases ranged from 8% in Cork and the North East to 10% in the North West.