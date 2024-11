Over 30 people have reported feeling or hearing an earthquake in Co. Cork this morning.



The Irish National Seismic Network says the epicentre of the one point six magnitude quake was around five kilometres northeast of Bandon at 5:50am.



The shallow quake was picked up by instruments in Dublin, Galway, Mayo, and as far away as Pembrokeshire in Wales.



Seismic network data analyst at INSN, James Grannell, is asking anyone who felt the quake to contact them.