Gardaí are appealing to the public in relation to a serious of petrol bomb attacks in Tuam and County Galway.

The incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between a number of families in counties Galway and Mayo.

A petrol bomb was thrown at a house at Bothar An Choiste on the Headford Road, which caused extensive damage on the night of Tuesday November 12, at approximately 10:00pm.

The following day, two males got out of a black Audi A6 at a residence at Gilmartin Road in Tuam. A petrol bomb was thrown at the house in question.

On Sunday last, November 17, at approximately 11:30pm, a device was thrown at a property at Gort Cam, Ballybane.

The device failed to ignite, and a black car was seen leaving the area at speed. The vehicle had a distinctive black sticker on the back window.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information on any of the above incidents to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 53 8000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.