Mayo Minister Dara Calleary has announced Fianna Fáil’s Enterprise Policy that they plan to implement if elected to Government.

Included in the list of funding allocations are a €300 million Business Support Fund, a €2 billion Towns Investment Fund, and Employers’ PRSI reductions.

Midwest News asked the Ballina based Minister if these supports are to be introduced in place of a reduction in the VAT rate for the hospitality sector.

Minister Calleary said that the incentives that they plan to introduce for businesses would not only benefit those in the hospitality sector, but all businesses, and a decrease in the VAT rate would drive up costs of other bills.

He has been outlining the details of the party’s policy to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: