A Crossmolina based councillor has called on Mayo County Council to improve road safety for cyclists on the N59 road just outside the town heading towards Ballina.

Cllr Michael Loftus has made the call following an incident yesterday whereby two students were cycling to Gortnor Abbey Secondary School, and were knocked down.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the incident but this is a warning of what could potentially happen on the road, according to the Fianna Fáil cllr.

Students cycling to school are unable to cross the road, he says, and is calling for two pedestrian crossings – one at Mulhern’s Gala and another at Crossmolina Deel Rovers GAA park.

Cllr Loftus has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and firstly outlined what happened yesterday: