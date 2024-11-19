As the date for the General Election looms, 11 candidates have confirmed they will be placing their name on the ballot paper in the Roscommon/Galway constituency.

There are a total of 3 seats in Roscommon/Galway, with only one TD not seeking to retain their seat.

That is Independent Deputy Denis Naughten. Independent Ireland's Michael Fitzmaurice and Sinn Fein's Claire Kerrane hold the other two seats in the county.

There will be a smaller electorate in the constituency this time around following the redrawing of the constituency boundaries, with a section of the constituency being transferred to Galway East.

The candidates putting their name on the ballot paper on November 29th are...

Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice (Independent Ireland); Deputy Claire Kerrane (Sinn Féin);

Senator Aisling Dolan (Fine Gael); Dympna Daly-Finn (Fine Gael);

Senator Eugene Murphy (Independent); Martin Daly (Fianna Fáil);

Andrew Mannion (People Before Profit); Martina O’Connor (Green Party);

Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú); Vincent Beirne (Independent);

Alan Sweeney (The Irish People).

Ahead of polling day, Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan spoke to Seamus Duke about some of the possibilities that may occur in the constituency.

He says there is one 'major absentee' from the ballot paper this time around....