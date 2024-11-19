The prospect of Hastings Insurance MacHale Park being opened to other sports like rugby has been welcomed by local Minister Alan Dillon.

A former inter county footballer and twice All-Star award recipient, Minister Dillon says that Mayo GAA’s county ground has the capability to grow its value as a sporting venue beyond the confinements of Gaelic Games.

He has cited Connacht Rugby as a potential organisation to host events there, with Connacht’s home of Dexcom Stadium set to undergo reconstruction in the near future.

The Fine Gael Minister has been outlining his thoughts on this potential project to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: