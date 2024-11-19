A Roscommon Galway TD has launched a petition to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, calling for new Gardaí to be allocated to the area.

Sinn Féin Deputy Claire Kerrane is seeking the allocation following a stark rise in criminal activity this year.

167 new Gardaí are due to pass out of Templemore early next month, and she wants to see the force increased in her region.

According to Deputy Kerrane, burglaries in the Mayo/ Roscommon/ Longford Garda Division are up 55% in the last year alone, while Garda numbers are down.

In the wake of heightened criminal activity in Ballaghaderreen headlined by the alleged assault of a youth, the Sinn Féin TD discovered that Garda numbers in the town had decreased from 8 to 5 in the past six months.

She is seeking 200 signatures on the petition, of which there are 136 since its launch last yesterday.

(pic Deputy Claire Kerrane Facebook)