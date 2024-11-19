A Status Yellow Snow – Ice warning has been issued for County Mayo.

Met Éireann issued the warning at 6:45am this morning, active immediately, and will be in place until 11:00am.

Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan are also under the warning.

Poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions are among the potential impacts for drivers this morning.

Later tonight a Status Yelow Low Temperature/ Ice Warning will take effect.

That begins at 8:00pm, and will run through to 10:00am tomorrow morning.

It’s going to be very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches.

Hazardous conditions can be expected on roads and paths, as well as some travel disruptions.