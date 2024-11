Sligo has been added to the list of counties now under a Status Yellow Snow – Ice warning for tonight.

Snowfall accumulations are also possible this evening and overnight in Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Leitrim.

Met Eireann have listed poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions as potential impacts.

The warning comes in at 7:00pm this evening and will expire at 8:00am tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.