16 candidates have been confirmed for the upcoming General Election in the Sligo Leitrim constituency.

Sligo Leitrim is a 4 seat constituency, and it’s guaranteed that there will be at least one new TD with Deputy Mark McSharry announcing his departure from Dáil Éireann.

Three sitting TDs look to retain their seats; Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin), Frank Feighan (Fine Gael) and Marian Harkin (Independent)

Fianna Fáil are running three candidates while Sinn Féin have announced two.

Here is the list in full ahead of polling day on Friday November 29:

Fine Gael:

Frank Feighan.

Fianna Fáil:

Eamon Scanlon, Edel McSharry, Paddy O’Rourke.

Sinn Féin:

Martin Kenny, Chris MacManus.

Independent Ireland:

Michael Clarke.

Aontú:

Graham Monaghan.

People Before Profit:

Gino O’Boyle

Green Party:

Blaithin Gallagher

The Irish People:

Michael Kelly.

Labour:

Nessa Cosgrove

Party of Animal Welfare:

Molly Candon

Independent:

Marian Harkin, Marie Casserly, Des Guckian.