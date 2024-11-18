17 candidates have been confirmed for the upcoming General Election in the Galway West constituency.

Galway West is being increased to a 5 seat constituency, and it’s guaranteed that there will be at least one new TD with Deputy Eamon Ó Cuív announcing his departure from Dáil Éireann.

Four sitting TDs look to retain their seats; Hildegarde Naughton (Fine Gael), Mairead Farrell (Sinn Féin), Catherine Connolly (Independent) and Noel Grealish (Independent).

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are running two candidates each, with nine other parties running single candidates.

There are also four Independent candidates.

Here is the list in full ahead of polling day on Friday November 29:

Fine Gael:

Sean Kyne, Hildegarde Naughton.

Fianna Fáil:

John Connolly, Grainne Seoige.

Sinn Féin:

Mairead Farrell.

Independent Ireland:

Noel Thomas.

Aontú:

Padraig Lenihan.

People Before Profit:

Maisie McMaster.

Green Party:

Pauline O’Reilly.

The Irish People:

AJ Cahill.

The Irish Freedom Party:

Doran McMahon.

Labour:

Helen Ogbu.

Social Democrats:

Eibhlin Seoighthe.

Independent:

Catherine Connolly, Mike Cubbard, Patrick Feeney, Noel Grealish.