14 candidates have been confirmed for the upcoming General Election in the Galway East constituency.

Galway East is being increased to a 4 seat constituency, and it’s guaranteed that there will be at least two new TD with Deputy Ciaran Cannon announcing his departure from Dáil Éireann.

Two sitting TDs look to retain their seats; Anne Rabbitte (Fianna Fáil) and Sean Canney (Independent).

Fine Gael are running three candidates, with two for Fianna Fáil.

There are six other parties running sole candidates, while three Independents are also running.

Here is the list in full ahead of polling day on Friday November 29:

Fine Gael:

Clodagh Higgins, Niamh Madden, Peter Roche.

Fianna Fáil:

Albert Dolan, Anne Rabbitte.

Sinn Féin:

Louis O’Hara.

Independent Ireland:

Declan Geraghty.

Aontú:

Luke Silke.

People Before Profit:

Conor Burke.

Green Party:

Eoin Madden.

The Irish People:

David O’Reilly.

Independent:

Sean Canney, Fergal Landy, Paul Madden.