11 candidates have been confirmed for the upcoming General Election in the Roscommon Galway constituency.

Roscommon Galway is a 3 seat constituency, and it’s guaranteed that there will be at least one new TD with Deputy Denis Naughten announcing his departure from Dáil Éireann.

Two sitting TDs look to retain their seats; Michael Fitzmauirce (Independent Ireland) and Claire Kerrane (Sinn Féin).

Fine Gael are the only party running multiple candidates, while seven other parties are represented and there are two Independents.

Here is the list in full ahead of polling day on Friday November 29:

Fine Gael:

Aisling Dolan, Dympna Daly Finn.

Fianna Fáil:

Martin Daly.

Sinn Féin:

Claire Kerrane.

Independent Ireland:

Michael Fitzmaurice.

Aontú:

Cormac Ó Corcoráin.

People Before Profit:

Andrew Mannion.

Green Party:

Martina O’Connor.

The Irish People:

Alan Sweeney.

Independent:

Vincent Beirne, Eugene Murphy.