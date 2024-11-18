16 candidates have been confirmed for the upcoming General Election in the Mayo constituency.

Mayo is now a 5 seat constituency, and it’s guaranteed that there will be two new TDs with Deputy Michael Ring announcing his departure from politics after 30 years in Dáil Éireann.

Three sitting TDs look to retain their seats; Rose Conway Walsh (Sinn Féin), Alan Dillon (Fine Gael) and Dara Calleary (Fianna Fáil).

Fine Gael are running four candidates, the most of any party.

Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are running two candidates each while Aontú, People Before Profit, Independent Ireland and the Green Party are running a candidate each.

There are four Independent election candidates.

Here is the list in full ahead of polling day on Friday November 29:

Fine Gael:

Alan Dillon TD, cllr Mark Duffy, Kiera Keogh, Martina Jennings.

Fianna Fáil:

Dara Calleary TD, Senator Lisa Chambers.

Sinn Féin:

Rose Conway Walsh TD, cllr Gerry Murray.

Green Party:

Mícheál Boxty O’Connaill.

Independent Ireland:

Cllr Chris Maxwell.

Aontú:

Cllr Paul Lawless.

People Before Profit:

Joe Daly.

Independent:

Stephen Kerr, cllr Patsy O’Brien, Sean Forkin, Gerry Loftus.

