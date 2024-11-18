Searches have resumed this morning for a woman who went missing in Galway Bay last year.

Máire Ní Fhátharta went missing while out for a swim on Tuesday last on Silver strand in Galway.

A number of searches continued late last night while the main search operation resumed this morning.

A GoFundMe page, which was set up at the weekend has raised almost €205,000, with monies raised being used to aid the search operation that is currently under way.

Any excess funds that are received will be donated to voluntary organisations that have been assisting in the search.