Gardai are warning consumers to be wary of fake money in circulation around the country.



More than 700 incidents of counterfeit currency have been reported between January and October, up from 130 reports in the same period last year.



The most common denominations of counterfeit banknotes detected are 50 euro and 20 euro notes.



Gardai are asking business owners and the public to be on the lookout and hand in any notes they feel may not be genuine.