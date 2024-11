Gardai are becoming increasingly concerned as the number of hijacking incidents has increased this year.

Figures released by the Herald show there have been over 140 hijackings so far in 2024, with 128 in total last year and 123 in 2022.

Around 20 of these incidents took place since the start of last month with the majority in Dublin.

It's believed criminals are mainly targeting motorcyclists who are stopped at traffic lights.