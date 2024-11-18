A Mayo native is among those to have received a National Garda Youth Award at the weekend.

An Garda Síochána held its annual National Garda Youth Awards on Saturday which recognise exceptional young people aged 13-21 who have positively contributed to their community.

This year’s event took place at the Midlands Park Hotel, Portlaoise and acknowledged the remarkable contributions made in a number of Garda Divisions.

Orlaith Heaney from Hollymount took come a community safety award.

She spotted a quickly growing problem: the number of road traffic accidents was on the rise, and so was the number of fatalities on Claremorris roads.

Orlaith set out to discover what factors were causing these tragic accidents, and began conducting an extensive study of the roads in Co. Mayo.

Her work began by conducting research on road design, road construction and determining the ideal conditions for driving.

She collected data on driver behaviour, read an innumerable amount of accident reports and scoured statistics released by the NCT and RSA.

To further her research, Orlaith joined Mayo Roads Policing Gardaí while they worked to gather more information on the behaviour of dangerous drivers. Orlaith went so far as to build reconstructions of road curves and cambers to analyse how the subtlest of factors can impact driver behaviour.

She ultimately compiled her research into an incredibly detailed 59-page report titled “Analysing the Impact of Curvature and other Mitigating Road Factors on Rural Road Accidents: A Comprehensive Study”, which was presented to the 2024 EU Road Safety Conference earlier this year.

Orlaith’s report was a tremendous success, and its content was so well researched that the report eventually made it to the hands of the Minister for Transport, the Road Safety Authority, a number of EU ministers and beyond.

The endless hours committed to this vital project have led to her placement on the RSA Youth Advisory Panel, where she can have an impact on the future of road safety across the country.

